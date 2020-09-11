Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $592,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,577,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,776,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,424,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of CSX opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

