Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,790 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 101,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

