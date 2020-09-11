Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 25,676 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

