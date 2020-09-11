Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,800,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

CARR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

