Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,091,505. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $207.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.97. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

