Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,664,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 226,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

