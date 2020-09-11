Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 176,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BP by 13.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 146,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in BP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 28.3% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $19.91 on Friday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

