Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

