Stifel Financial Corp Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

BCE opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

