Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.52 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after buying an additional 209,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 419,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $95.38 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

