Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.23 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

