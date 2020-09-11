Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.09 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

