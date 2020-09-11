Stifel Financial Corp Has $17.01 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.