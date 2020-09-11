Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.50 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435,420 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.91% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $19,886,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $9,923,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

