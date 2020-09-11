Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Pool worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pool by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Pool by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $300.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $342.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.73 and its 200 day moving average is $252.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

