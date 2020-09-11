Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.47 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after buying an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.