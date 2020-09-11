Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.11 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $301.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.41. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

