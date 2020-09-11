Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.17 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

