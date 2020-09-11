Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:WCN opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

