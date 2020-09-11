Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.93% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

