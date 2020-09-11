Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,248 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000.

VBR opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

