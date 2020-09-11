Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Churchill Downs worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

