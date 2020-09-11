Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $219.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

