Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $469.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.60.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

