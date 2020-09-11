Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $412,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $59.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

