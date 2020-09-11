Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,345 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 896.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 180,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.