Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 40,075 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.