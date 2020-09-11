Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 28,357 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Kroger by 80.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kroger by 34.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

