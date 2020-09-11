Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,973 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.