Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Lowered by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,161 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

