SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.01% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,165,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

SSNC stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

