Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 3,880 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

SQ opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 227.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

