SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.