Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $31.85 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.