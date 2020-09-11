Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $367.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.12 and a 200-day moving average of $307.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

