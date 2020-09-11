Smithfield Trust Co. Has $47,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 137.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $8,984,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 141.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 104,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SEIC stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.