SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

