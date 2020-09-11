Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a PE ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 4,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 657.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

