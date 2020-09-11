SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.47 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,344,664 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

