SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
NASDAQ SINA opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.18. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.
SINA Company Profile
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
