SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.18. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SINA by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 782,454 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SINA by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 593,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SINA by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

