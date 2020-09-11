Sidoti Upgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.50 million, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AudioCodes by 32.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,093.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in AudioCodes by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

