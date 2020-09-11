SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one and lagged in three of the trailing four quarters. Mounting operating expenses are expected to hamper the company’s profitability to some extent. As its business is mainly technology driven, costs related to the same are expected to continue rising, given the upgrading of proprietary software and development of new ones. However, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, strong global presence and diversified product offerings are expected to continue driving financials. Further, rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (“SWP”) across several financial institutions will likely support profits. Given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue to efficiently deploy capital.”

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.