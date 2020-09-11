Secureworks’ (SCWX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCWX. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

SCWX opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Secureworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Secureworks by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

