Secureworks’ (SCWX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCWX. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
SCWX opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Secureworks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Secureworks by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Secureworks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
