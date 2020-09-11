Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.