Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

NASDAQ STX opened at $45.93 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,196 shares of company stock worth $1,188,513. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

