Scott Welch Sells 21,422 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $2,444,892.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,079.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.97 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.