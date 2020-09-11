Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,180 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

