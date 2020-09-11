SC Health (NYSE:SBE) vs. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) Financial Survey

SC Health (NYSE:SBE) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SC Health and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SC Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of SC Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SC Health and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SC Health N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.08 $6.23 million $0.50 9.80

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than SC Health.

Profitability

This table compares SC Health and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SC Health N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats SC Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SC Health Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

