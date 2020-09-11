Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SPNS opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

