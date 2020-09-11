salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,201,300.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57.

On Friday, August 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.80 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

